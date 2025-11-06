Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Terreno Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Terreno Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 123.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $58.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.36. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $69.20.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.34. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 59.56% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $116.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

