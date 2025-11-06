Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.0 million-$220.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.2 million.

Freshworks Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $19.77.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Philippa Lawrence sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $32,452.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 415,949 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,840.97. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $110,809.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,870 shares in the company, valued at $510,751.80. This trade represents a 17.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,828 shares of company stock valued at $358,968. 11.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 37.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 104,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 28,335 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 292.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 26,354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Freshworks by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Freshworks by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,318 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Articles

