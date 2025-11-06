Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Coloplast A/S had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Coloplast A/S updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Coloplast A/S stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53.
