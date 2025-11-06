Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Coloplast A/S had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Coloplast A/S updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

