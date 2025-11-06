OneAscent Family Office LLC Sells 1,916 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

OneAscent Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 10.3% in the second quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4%

Chevron stock opened at $152.76 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $263.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $49.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Melius Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

