Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Position Increased by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.9% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $186.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.83 and a 200-day moving average of $168.29. The firm has a market cap of $448.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.