Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,786,000 after buying an additional 194,724 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE opened at $208.40 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $211.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

