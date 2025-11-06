McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,690 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.4% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 39.2% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $671,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 279,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $81,510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 213.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 84,982 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $24,829,000 after acquiring an additional 57,873 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 9,312 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.43.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $305.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $217.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.94 and its 200 day moving average is $305.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

