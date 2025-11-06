Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $31,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Climber Capital SA lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the second quarter. Climber Capital SA now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 915,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,833,000 after purchasing an additional 45,330 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $186.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $448.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.83 and a 200-day moving average of $168.29. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Bank of America upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

