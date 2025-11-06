Leerink Partnrs Issues Positive Outlook for AUPH Earnings

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bloom Burton downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 23.31%.The firm had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

