Critical Contrast: Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) vs. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Evofem Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Evofem Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evofem Biosciences has a beta of -1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Evofem Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) -30.18% -212.04% -27.96% Evofem Biosciences -46.42% -91.97% -61.93%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $1.60 billion 0.74 -$43.96 million ($1.85) -21.62 Evofem Biosciences $11.39 million 0.11 $52.98 million ($0.07) -0.14

Evofem Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evofem Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) beats Evofem Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers Nefecon (TARPEYO/Kinpeygo), an oral formulation of budesonide to reduce the loss of kidney function in adults with immunoglobulin A nephropathy. The company's lead compound is Setanaxib, a NOX inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis; and in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as for solid tumors and Alport Syndrome. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in Women, and EVO200 for the prevention of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

