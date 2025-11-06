Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at KeyCorp

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $290.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAYC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.31.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $165.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $173.00 and a 52 week high of $267.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.92.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 21.22%.The firm had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,482.91. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

