Barclays Cuts Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $702.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $861.00 to $702.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 price objective (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $840.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $893.00 to $753.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.71.

AXON opened at $640.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $462.81 and a one year high of $885.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $726.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $735.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The business had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 7,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.10, for a total value of $5,919,039.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 144,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,417,953.80. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.29, for a total value of $8,312,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,053,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,744,696.78. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,932 shares of company stock valued at $45,115,616. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 70.0% during the third quarter. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co now owns 2,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

