Barclays Raises Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $210.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.57.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $168.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.75 and its 200-day moving average is $154.44. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $222.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.43 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,681.60. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,285,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,980,000 after purchasing an additional 208,586 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,750,000 after acquiring an additional 516,521 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,950,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,555,000 after acquiring an additional 144,732 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,415,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $214,751,000 after acquiring an additional 314,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,712,000 after acquiring an additional 128,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.