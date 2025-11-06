Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.75% from the company’s current price.

AGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Agilon Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Agilon Health from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Agilon Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Agilon Health from $5.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.40 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Agilon Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.73.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.05. Agilon Health has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.08.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilon Health had a negative return on equity of 69.57% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. Agilon Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilon Health will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilon Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,242,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Agilon Health in the first quarter valued at $8,315,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Agilon Health by 3,590.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,484,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilon Health during the second quarter worth about $3,299,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agilon Health by 186.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 750,046 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

