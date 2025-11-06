Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at KeyCorp

Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Pattern Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pattern Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Pattern Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pattern Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pattern Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

Get Pattern Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTRN

Pattern Group Stock Performance

PTRN stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. Pattern Group has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $18.95.

Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by $0.52. Pattern Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Transactions at Pattern Group

In related news, Director Daniel Gay sold 1,300,000 shares of Pattern Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $16,926,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 829,475 shares in the company, valued at $10,799,764.50. This trade represents a 61.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David K. Wright sold 9,414,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $122,574,003.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 29,418,585 shares in the company, valued at $383,029,976.70. The trade was a 24.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Group in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pattern Group during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Group in the third quarter worth about $5,480,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pattern Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Pattern Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.