Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Holdings Boosted by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.6% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after buying an additional 4,975,395 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,261,000 after acquiring an additional 81,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,443,000 after purchasing an additional 682,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,613,912,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa America cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $840.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.00.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $927.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $876.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $955.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $792.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $773.89.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

