Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Stock Position Raised by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 36.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,014 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 24.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 672.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,960 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 890.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 31,479 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total transaction of $1,838,017.11. Following the transaction, the insider owned 478 shares in the company, valued at $148,834.86. This represents a 92.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.47, for a total transaction of $8,886,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares in the company, valued at $186,977.22. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 205,657 shares of company stock worth $67,989,576 in the last 90 days. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $319.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.11 and its 200-day moving average is $309.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on COIN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $417.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.98.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

