Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Down 10.3% – Should You Sell?

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.13. 774,054 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 222,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 price target on Graphite One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Graphite One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.85.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Graphite One
Graphite One Stock Up 3.6%
Graphite One Company Profile
Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Graphite One
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- From Dividends to Growth: Why These 3 Stocks Stand Out in 2025
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- AMD’s Price Pullback Equals Opportunity: The Big Gains Are Coming
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Uber Stock Pullback Looks Like a Clear Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.