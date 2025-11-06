Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Down 10.3% – Should You Sell?

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.13. 774,054 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 222,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 price target on Graphite One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Graphite One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.85.

The company has a market capitalization of C$183.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.92.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

