Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Stock Price Down 16.4% – Should You Sell?

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.38 and last traded at GBX 0.38. 1,187,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,238,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45.
Arkle Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.32.
About Arkle Resources
Arkle is a diversified exploration company with principal assets in gold and zinc exploration licences across Ireland. The Company has two 100% owned gold projects (Mine River and Inishowen) and is in joint venture with Teck Ireland Ltd. at the Oldcastle Zinc Project and with Group Eleven Resources Corp.
