Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Stock Price Down 16.4% – Should You Sell?

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.38 and last traded at GBX 0.38. 1,187,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,238,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45.

Arkle Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.32.

About Arkle Resources

(Get Free Report)

Arkle is a diversified exploration company with principal assets in gold and zinc exploration licences across Ireland. The Company has two 100% owned gold projects (Mine River and Inishowen) and is in joint venture with Teck Ireland Ltd. at the Oldcastle Zinc Project and with Group Eleven Resources Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arkle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.