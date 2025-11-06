MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Stock Price Down 15.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report) fell 15.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.02 and last traded at GBX 1.02. 555,970 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 315% from the average session volume of 133,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20.

MobilityOne Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.36. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

MobilityOne (LON:MBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (1.07) EPS for the quarter. MobilityOne had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 127.34%.

About MobilityOne

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

