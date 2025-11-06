HORAN Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $622.86 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $634.13. The firm has a market cap of $775.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $610.85 and a 200-day moving average of $575.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

