New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Shares Down 17.1% – Here’s What Happened

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 17.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. 1,133,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,238% from the average session volume of 84,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 target price on shares of New Age Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.95.
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
