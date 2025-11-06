New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Shares Down 17.1% – Here’s What Happened

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 17.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. 1,133,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,238% from the average session volume of 84,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 target price on shares of New Age Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.95.

Get New Age Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NAM

New Age Metals Stock Down 17.1%

New Age Metals Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 52.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.26 million, a PE ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

(Get Free Report)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.