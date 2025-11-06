C WorldWide Group Holding A S Grows Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 12.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $3,683,000. Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 119.3% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 280,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,392,000 after purchasing an additional 152,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $33,410,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE SPOT opened at $620.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $687.82 and its 200-day moving average is $682.35. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $376.04 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The firm has a market cap of $127.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.