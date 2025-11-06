Ethos Financial Group LLC Sells 280 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Ethos Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $195.32 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.38 and a 200-day moving average of $184.64.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

