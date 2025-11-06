AT&T Inc. $T Shares Bought by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,657,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,280 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $76,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 75.8% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 85,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 36,933 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 56.6% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 20,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE T opened at $24.55 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $175.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

