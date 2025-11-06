Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, President Capital Analyst Says

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at President Capital from $258.00 to $323.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. President Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. CICC Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.10.

GOOGL opened at $285.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.71. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $291.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total transaction of $269,342.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,584.61. The trade was a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 190,896 shares of company stock worth $45,092,175 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Moment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.4% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 31,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

