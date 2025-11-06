Souders Financial Advisors Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $548.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $196.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Zacks Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.27, for a total value of $1,529,556.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,352,142.40. The trade was a 14.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,193 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.01, for a total value of $1,201,785.93. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 96,011 shares of company stock worth $50,309,042 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.