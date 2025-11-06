Zacks Research Upgrades Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) to Strong-Buy

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FLEX. Argus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. Flex has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $566,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,492.54. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $514,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,012 shares in the company, valued at $875,607.64. This represents a 37.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 120,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,342 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $291,362,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Flex by 38.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,259,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 55.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,363,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,285 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 3,794.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,900,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 52.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,180,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,511 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

