Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.1% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 59.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 270.0% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Up 4.0%

TSLA opened at $462.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $417.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.68. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 308.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius Research set a $520.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.08.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

