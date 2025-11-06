Tractor Supply Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th.

Tractor Supply has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Tractor Supply has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $53.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.33. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,679,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,571,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,521,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,359,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,002,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,213,822,000 after purchasing an additional 150,392 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,367,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,341,000 after purchasing an additional 316,595 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

