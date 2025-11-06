HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $730.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $775.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $606.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.39.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $464.76 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $418.34 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,020.70, a P/E/G ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.75.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The business had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total value of $3,823,640.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 522,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,012,160.40. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.66, for a total value of $8,637,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,275,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,744,531.30. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,757,257. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in HubSpot by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.