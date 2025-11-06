Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for III FY2026 Earnings

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) – Noble Financial raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Information Services Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Information Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on III. Barrington Research increased their target price on Information Services Group from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

III stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $281.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Information Services Group by 80.2% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 50,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Information Services Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Information Services Group by 396.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 78,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Information Services Group by 110.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.