Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.60

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.60 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Texas Pacific Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Texas Pacific Land has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE TPL opened at $917.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $927.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,042.31. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $845.56 and a 12-month high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $881.27 per share, with a total value of $88,127.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 393,600 shares in the company, valued at $346,867,872. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

