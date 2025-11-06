Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.25), Zacks reports. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $561.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegiant Travel updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.000- EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.500-2.500 EPS.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 25.1%

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $72.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 29.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.