Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76, Zacks reports. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 8.04%.The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Yum China Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of YUMC opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.18. Yum China has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 13.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at $99,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $14,659,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 13.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,871,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

