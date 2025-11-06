Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.030-2.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.0 billion.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.36. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HST shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 71.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 49.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 104,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 34,594 shares during the period. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

