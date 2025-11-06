Minnova (CVE:MCI) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 957,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the average daily volume of 207,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Minnova Trading Down 16.7%

The firm has a market cap of C$17.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.33, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.02.

About Minnova

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

