Stone House Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2,795.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.47.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

