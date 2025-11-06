Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 410 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 8.6% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 11.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GEV. Susquehanna boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Melius raised GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.81.

GE Vernova Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:GEV opened at $559.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $605.04 and its 200-day moving average is $546.45. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

