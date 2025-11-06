Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,702 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $43,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $204.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.38 and its 200-day moving average is $237.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $229.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Williams Trading set a $263.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total value of $302,912.04. Following the sale, the director owned 582,065,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,322,242,802.50. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,183,061 shares of company stock valued at $523,510,104 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

