Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $713.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.59.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $553.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $573.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

