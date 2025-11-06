T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW Stock Holdings Increased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $1,586,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Sienna Gestion raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 121,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 113,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $109.31.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of TROW stock opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.