Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 851 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, TME Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.81.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $7,910,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,402,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,699,785.79. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 190,896 shares of company stock valued at $45,092,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $284.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.02 and its 200-day moving average is $203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $291.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.