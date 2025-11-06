Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Insider Anthony Armenta Sells 3,545 Shares of Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Armenta sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $41,228.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 609,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,084,053.97. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
SERV opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $699.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of -0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $24.35.
Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.13). Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 3,726.00% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Research analysts expect that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on SERV. Seaport Res Ptn cut Serve Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Singular Research raised Serve Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Northland Securities set a $26.00 price target on Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
