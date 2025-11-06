Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Insider Anthony Armenta Sells 3,545 Shares of Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Armenta sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $41,228.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 609,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,084,053.97. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SERV opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $699.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of -0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $24.35.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.13). Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 3,726.00% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Research analysts expect that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Serve Robotics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in Serve Robotics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Serve Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Serve Robotics by 166.8% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on SERV. Seaport Res Ptn cut Serve Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Singular Research raised Serve Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Northland Securities set a $26.00 price target on Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

