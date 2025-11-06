OneAscent Family Office LLC Sells 956 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

OneAscent Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 360.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani purchased 4,134 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.88 per share, for a total transaction of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at $38,201,317.80. The trade was a 2.69% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $375.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $387.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.91.

Cigna Group Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $259.50 on Thursday. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.83 and a 200 day moving average of $304.52.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The business had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

