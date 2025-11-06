Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1083 per share on Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 183.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.2%

PECO stock opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.53. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $182.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 11.51%.Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.