Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wedbush Analyst Says

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNTH opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.56. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $40.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,364.56% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ryan Savitz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 2,013.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

