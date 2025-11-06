Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th.

Marcus has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Marcus has a dividend payout ratio of 47.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marcus to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Marcus Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of MCS stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. Marcus has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $482.03 million, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Marcus had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $210.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

