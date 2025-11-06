CrowdStrike $CRWD Holdings Boosted by Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $5,306,643.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 220,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,257,564.08. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,558,000. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $534.14 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $555.81. The company has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.85, a P/E/G ratio of 125.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $482.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $492.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.80.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

