Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 128.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGNI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Magnite has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Magnite had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katie Seitz Evans sold 21,509 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $548,909.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 394,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,151.28. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Gephart sold 27,671 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $683,750.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 92,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,509.58. This represents a 22.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,776. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth $233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 16.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 31,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

